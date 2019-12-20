INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.62

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 3401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

About INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

