Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 2,022,654 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,980,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,016 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

