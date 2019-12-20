Insider Buying: Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) Insider Purchases 12,435,031 Shares of Stock

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 12,435,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948,024.80 ($13,086,062.62).

Shravin Bharti Mittal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 2,000,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,580,000 ($2,078,400.42).

On Monday, December 9th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 250,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

Shares of LON AAF traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 78 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,459,212 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.83. Airtel Africa Limited has a one year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

