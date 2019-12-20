Insider Buying: Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) Insider Purchases 84,000 Shares of Stock

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) insider Stuart Rechner purchased 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$12,432.00 ($8,817.02).
The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kingston Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.26 ($0.18). The company has a market cap of $35.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.02.
About Kingston Resources
