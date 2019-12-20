Insider Buying: Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) Insider Purchases 84,000 Shares of Stock

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) insider Stuart Rechner purchased 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$12,432.00 ($8,817.02).

The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kingston Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.26 ($0.18). The company has a market cap of $35.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.02.

About Kingston Resources

Kingston Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in Misima gold project and Livingstone gold project. The company was formerly known as NuWorld Solutions Limited and changed its name to Kingston Resources Limited in October 2012.

