Insider Selling: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman Sells 15,411 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 2,377,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,021. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 663.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.16.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

