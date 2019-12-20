Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells 10,821 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $801,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Docusign alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Loren Alhadeff sold 32,000 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $558,080.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Loren Alhadeff sold 11,400 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $774,972.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,525. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.