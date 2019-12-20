Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$380,936.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$380,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,100,551.96.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Andrew Moor sold 900 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.40, for a total value of C$100,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.10, for a total value of C$148,330.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$337,080.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total transaction of C$67,260.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.94, for a total transaction of C$44,776.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.36, for a total transaction of C$301,080.00.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$111.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$127.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.