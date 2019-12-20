Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.06. 16,507,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358,672. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.04.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

