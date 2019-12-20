Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Sells $45,210.00 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.12 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

