Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells 4,907 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 166,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $68,526,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after purchasing an additional 258,850 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.