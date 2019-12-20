Insider Selling: Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $116.67. 5,059,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,444. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $7,325,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
