Insider Selling: Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $116.67. 5,059,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,444. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $7,325,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

