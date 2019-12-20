Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 1,442 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $435,928.92.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

