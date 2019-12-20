Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 15,285 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 15,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $301,878.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.