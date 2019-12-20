Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,416,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PATK opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

