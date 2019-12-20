Insider Selling: United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Sells 9,383 Shares of Stock

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UCFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 150,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Community Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,258,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Community Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

