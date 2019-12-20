Insights Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $22,201.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

