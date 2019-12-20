Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price was up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 1,220,996 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 898,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 729,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

