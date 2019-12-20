Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $553,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

