Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.