INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of INTL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,840. INTL Fcstone has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $958.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

