Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.37, 16,217 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 44,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.