Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28, approximately 2,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,401.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

