Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
ISTR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 9,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Investar has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.16.
ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
