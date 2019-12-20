Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

ISTR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 9,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Investar has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

