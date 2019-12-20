Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Assura (AGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assura (LON: AGR):

12/17/2019 – Assura had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Assura had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/6/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – Assura is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/29/2019 – Assura is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/12/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/22/2019 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON AGR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 76 ($1.00). 7,701,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. Assura PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

