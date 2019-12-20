Iridium Communications’ (IRDM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price target on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $103,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.