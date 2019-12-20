iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1245 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 110,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,969. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

