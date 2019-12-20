iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

