iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1091 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $52.73 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.