iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1866 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of ILTB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,796. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $71.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.