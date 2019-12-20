iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.71

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 36319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

