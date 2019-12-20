iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBHB opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $25.30.

