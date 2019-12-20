iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1149 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

IBHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 2,613 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

