iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HYXE)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYXE opened at $52.21 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

