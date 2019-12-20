iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:MEAR)

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

