iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

