iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 26th

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.