iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1698 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.39. 1,786,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,408. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.