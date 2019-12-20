iShares TIPS Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.65. 1,149,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

