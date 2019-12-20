ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,763. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

