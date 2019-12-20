ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $57,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

