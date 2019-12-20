J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBRY. Investec increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 233.30 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.