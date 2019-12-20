Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $2,175,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,647,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JBL stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 799,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

