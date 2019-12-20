Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on JAGX. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ JAGX remained flat at $$0.62 on Tuesday. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

