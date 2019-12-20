James Dagg Sells 16,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $277,440.00.

ALTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 282,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,633. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

