JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $39.82 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

