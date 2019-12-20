Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,350 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.92) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

AZN opened at GBX 7,749.50 ($101.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,365.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,943.11. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

