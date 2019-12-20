Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 330 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered BT Group – CLASS A to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 202.65 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.08. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43). The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

