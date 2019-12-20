Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.
Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
