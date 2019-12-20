Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.