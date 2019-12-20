Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Posts Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.45. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
