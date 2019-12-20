Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Posts Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.45. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

