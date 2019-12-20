Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $43,673.00 and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

